8/25/22 Impact Wrestling Viewership

Impact Wrestling was even with the ratings from last week, while the viewership rebounded from the previous week’s fall. Thursday night’s show scored a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 111,000 viewers, even with and up 20.7% from last week’s 0.02 demo rating and audience of 92,000. The demo rating was still down from the string of 0.03s that preceded last week’s slip, and the audience was behind the 131,000 for two weeks ago.

Impact was back on the top 150 cable originals for the night after dropping off last week, coming in at #142 per Showbuzz Daily. The NFL pre-season won the night for cable again with a 0.40 demo rating and 1.804 million viewers.

Impact is averaging a 0.03 demo rating and 114,000 viewers in 2022 to date, compared with a 0.039 demo rating and 130,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.

