Wade Barrett signs two-year contract extension with WWE

WWE NXT commentator Wade Barrett has signed a new contract extension with the company.

Barrett recently spoke with BT Sport and revealed that he just signed a new two-year contract extension with WWE.

“I’m about to hit my two-year anniversary. Just signed a new extension to my contract, actually,” Barrett said. “Last week agreed to the new deal. Very, very happy to be staying around with WWE and continuing in my role with NXT. Thrilled to be in that environment. Loving it.”

Barrett originally signed his first WWE developmental deal in 2007, and wrestled for the company until leaving on May 6, 2016. The former five-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and 2015 King of the Ring winner returned in August 2020 to do commentary at a NXT TV taping, and then it was announced in September 2020 that Barrett had signed a full-time contract to join the NXT commentary team. Barrett and Vic Joseph currently call the weekly NXT 2.0 episode.

Barrett has not wrestled since teaming with Sheamus for a loss to then-WWE Tag Team Champions Big E and Kofi Kingston on the April 4, 2016 RAW episode.