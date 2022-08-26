Update on who was at Vince McMahon’s birthday dinner

Aug 26, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Photo Credit: TMZ

Former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was joined by more top stars for his 77th birthday dinner in New York City on Wednesday night.

As noted before, Vince celebrated his 77th birthday at the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City on Wednesday night, and was joined by John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, plus an unidentified woman that followed Vince into their sprinter van.

In an update, Vince was also joined by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, and SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee, according to PWInsider.

The birthday dinner was Vince’s first public appearance since retiring on July 22.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Missa Kate

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal