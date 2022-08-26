Toni Storm undergoes dental surgery

Toni Storm underwent dental surgery today.

Storm took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she was recovering from dental surgery, adding that she will be at Wednesday’s All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

“Surgery successful [check mark emoji] See you Wednesday #TOOTHLESSAGGRESSION,” she wrote with a photo from her bed.

There’s no word yet on if Storm will be wrestling next Wednesday, but she will at least be in attendance for the go-home Dynamite. She is currently schedule to team with Hikaru Shida to face Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter in tag team action for the final build to All Out.

On a related note, Baker, a real-life dentist, re-posted Storm’s Instagram photo and taunted her.

“Toni should probably stay home and rest, but I know a great dentist if any post-op problems arise [wink face emoji] [tooth emoji] #ROLEMODEL,” Baker wrote.

Storm, Baker, Hayter and Shida are scheduled to compete at AEW All Out on September 4, in a Fatal 4 Way to crown the new Interim AEW Women’s World Champion. The winner will face AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa down the line when she is able to return from her back injury.

Below is the full tweet from Baker, which includes the screenshot of Storm’s post: