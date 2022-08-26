Thunder Rosa talks injury and more

AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa appeared on Busted Open Radio today to address her injury, and some of the rumors on backstage heat that were revealed this week.

As noted, it was announced on AEW Dynamite that Rosa is unable to defend against Toni Storm at All Out due to an undisclosed injury, and that the pay-per-view will now feature a Fatal 4 Way to crown the Interim AEW Women’s World Champion with Storm, Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. The original plan was for Storm to win the title from Rosa. It was later reported that Rosa is dealing with a disc issue in her back, and that there is no timeframe for her return. There was also a report on how there is major backstage heat within the AEW women’s locker room, and allegations were made about Rosa’s heat with Baker and Hayter. You can click here for the lengthy report on the backstage issues.

In an update, Rosa appeared on Busted Open today and said she learned about the injury on Tuesday, and the gravity of the announcement hit her on Wednesday. She noted that she was currently in bed, and dealing with a lot of pain. Her doctor would not clear her to wrestle because she can’t feel her legs. Rosa also said the injury has been a growing problem for around a year now.

There had been rumors that Rosa’s injury was a work, but those rumors were dismissed by multiple sources by Thursday afternoon. Rosa addressed some of the rumors that followed her Dynamite announcement on Wednesday night.

“This is not fake, not a work. If I can fucking work, I can fucking work,” she said. “I’m sorry, guys. I want to walk when I’m 40, I want to have kids… I have the right to say, ‘No, I can’t walk, I can’t do it.’ I don’t want to have surgery (and be out longer).”

Regarding the reports of backstage heat, Rosa said she has respect for all the women in the AEW locker room, and that she has taken both accountability and feedback for any issues in the past. She made it clear that her door is open if anyone has a problem with her.

“If anyone has a problem with me, anyone, call Busted Open, call my number, you can tell me to my face. I don’t hide from problems, I don’t run from my problems. You can talk to me. My door is open,” she said.