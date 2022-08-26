Survivor Series 2022 from Boston sold out

Apart from a few dozen very expensive official platinum seats, this year’s Survivor Series is officially sold out, making it the fourth post-WrestleMania arena event to sell out following Backlash, Hell In A Cell, and Money In The Bank.

Tickets went on sale to the general public today but they were already mostly gone from the pre-sale a few days ago. Fans in Boston showed up in force to buy tickets to the show, the first premium live event at the TD Garden since Clash of Champions in 2017.

The TD Garden was supposed to get SummerSlam in 2020 but obviously that was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The October premium live event, Extreme Rules, is edging closer to 10,000 tickets sold and moving towards a sell out too. That show will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.