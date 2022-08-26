Spoiler from tonight’s Impact tapings

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, The OGK, are your new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s Impact tapings in Dallas, TX saw The OGK defeat Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows to capture the Impact World Tag Team Titles. The match is expected to air next Thursday night.

Maria Kanellis was banned from ringside in the match after Anderson defeated Bennett on this week’s Impact and per the stipulation, she was not allowed to be present for the title match.

This is the first title reign for Bennett and Taven in Impact. The Good Brothers won the titles back at Slammiversary on June 19 by defeating The Briscoes. They held the titles for 68 days and counting, depending on when the title change airs.

Stay tuned for more spoilers.