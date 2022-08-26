Smackdown spoiler notes for tonight

WWE will be taping two episodes of SmackDown tonight from Detroit – this week’s episode and the episode to air next Friday at the go-home show to Clash at The Castle.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Xavier Woods is scheduled to return tonight.

Woods has been out of action since being taken out by The Viking Raiders on the July 29 SmackDown episode. Kofi Kingston has feuded with Erik and Ivar since then. Woods is scheduled to work tonight’s tapings and be featured on this week’s SmackDown.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL is also scheduled to work tonight’s SmackDown tapings. There’s no word yet on what he will be doing.