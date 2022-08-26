Ronda Rousey updates

Ronda Rousey is reportedly not booked to wrestle at WWE Clash at The Castle.

Rousey at one point was advertised for WWE Clash at The Castle, but she is not currently listed for the show on the WWE Events website. A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that the original plan called for Rousey to work the event, which is why they got her back on TV right away from the suspension storyline.

The long-term idea for Rousey is for her to be a heel, but right now the suspension storyline has her defying authority as a babyface. It’s also believed that a rematch with Morgan will be coming soon. However, it was noted that nothing is 100% in the sense that if they feel Rousey is really over as a babyface, it would make no sense to turn her heel, and they are very happy that her reactions have gotten much stronger as of late, and that she’s coming off as more of a star than she was before SummerSlam, when things were lagging.

Rousey is currently advertised for tonight’s SmackDown from Detroit and the post-Clash at The Castle SmackDown on September 9 from Seattle.

Rousey has not wrestled since dropping the SmackDown Women’s Title to Liv Morgan at WWE SummerSlam on July 30. She has appeared on SmackDown in recent weeks to play up the suspension storyline, but there’s no word yet on when she will return to in-ring action.