Renee Paquette at the WWE PC today

Renee Paquette is apparently filming something for WWE today.

Makeup artist Lina Zuniga took to Instagram this afternoon and revealed that she was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to do Paquette’s makeup, while stylist Liz Santana was doing her hair.

“Makeup for @reneepaquette this morning for WWE @wwe Hair by @lizsantanabeauty [heart emoji] [muscle emoji] #miamimua #miamimakeupartist #orlandomua #orlandohairstylist #makeupmentor #makeupcoach #wwe,” Zuniga wrote in the post seen below.

Zuniga also posted a clip of Paquette promoting her “Sessions” podcast to Instagram Stories. Paquette allowed Zuniga’s Instagram post on her own page, and also posted some behind-the-scenes shots from a photo shoot to her own Instagram Stories.

Paquette also posted a photo of she and Kevin Owens, and a photo of a glass of water with the WWE logo on it. She has not commented on why she is there today.

There’s no word yet on what Paquette is working on with WWE, but we will keep you updated. You can see the related posts below.

Paquette, known as Renee Young while working with WWE, joined the company in 2012 but left in August 2020 after SummerSlam. She wore many hats while with the company, working as a backstage interviewer, commentator, host, Total Divas cast member, WWE Backstage host, and more. She became the first woman to work as a full-time RAW announcer in August 2018, and then worked as a special contributor on SmackDown in October 2019. Paquette has made a few special hosting appearances for WWE since leaving the company. She has also launched her own podcast and YouTube channel in early 2021, and in September 2021 she began hosting the “Throwing Down” show on SiriusXM with MMA star Miesha Tate.

Paquette is married to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Nora Murphy Good, in June 2021.

Below are the aforementioned posts: