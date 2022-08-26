News on possible WWE call-ups

Legado del Fantasma is reportedly headed to WWE’s main roster.

This week’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Tony D’Angelo berate Elektra Lopez, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro for trying to help Santos Escobar win at NXT Heatwave the week before. Escobar lost that match and due to the stipulation, he is now banned from NXT. This week’s NXT also saw D’Angelo yell at Wilde and Del Toro after they failed to defeat The Dyad in tag team action.

Later on in this week’s NXT episode, there was a parking lot segment where Lopez, Wilde and Del Toro were shown exiting the building, frustrated over what happened earlier in the show. A black SUV pulled up, and Escobar was the driver. He asked his stablemates if they were ready to go, and said he wouldn’t leave without them because family is forever. They jumped into the SUV and drove off with Escobar as fans in the arena chanted “Legado!” to end the segment.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer confirms that there are plans for the whole group to be called up to the main roster – Escobar, Lopez, Wilde and Del Toro.

It’s interesting to note that Escobar is currently listed on the official WWE roster without an assigned brand. Wilde, Lopez and Del Toro are still listed as NXT Superstars, but that is expected to change soon.

There’s no word yet on if Legado del Fantasma will end up on RAW or SmackDown, but RAW seems likely with Hit Row returning to SmackDown earlier this month.

It was reported earlier this week that Solo Sikoa is expected to be called up from NXT as soon as next month. This new report from the Observer notes that Indi Hartwell has also been discussed for a main roster call-up, which goes with her big angle with Dexter Lumis on this week’s show. There is no timeframe for Hartwell’s call-up, but she likely will be aligned with Lumis on RAW.