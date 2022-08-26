Eddie Kingston takes shot at Disco Inferno

Eddie Kingston is once again trending on social media today after making viral comments on various topics, including his recent AEW suspension and the incident with Sammy Guevara.

As we’ve noted, Kingston made headlines earlier this week after it was revealed that he was suspended for two weeks following a backstage altercation with Guevara at the AEW Rampage tapings in Minneapolis earlier this month. You can click here for full details on what led to the incident, what happened backstage, Kingston’s initial comments, and more. You can also click here for the full statement issued by Guevara on the matter.

In an update, Kingston took to Twitter this morning and recalled a promo lesson Chris Jericho wrote about in his “A Lion’s Tale” book.

“‘Never totally bury your opponent.’ This is one of the first lessons about promos that Chris Jericho learned according to his first book ‘A Lions Tale: Around the World in Spandex’,” he wrote.

Kingston then added in a follow-up tweet, “Trying to be the bigger person as they say. But come on man there is so much ho shit coming out of people’s mouths.”

A few minutes later Kingston made additonal comments on his recent suspension, admitting once again that he was in the wrong for assaulting Guevara, and calling on fans to let it go.

“Last thing I will say about my suspension. I was wrong in the wrong for touching another man’s face. Let it go!,” he wrote.

Kingston also pointed to how there are other topics to discuss this week, including the AEW Dynamite ratings, how AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defeated CM Punk, and Penta Oscuro’s performance in the six-man match that saw United Empire defeat Death Triangle to advance in the AEW World Trios Titles Tournament.

“AEW did a mil in ratings right? Let’s talk about that. Let’s talk about how Mox ripped the head of a snake on live TV. Let’s talk about how great my best friend penta match was,” he wrote.

Kingston then set his sights on former WCW star Glenn Gilbertti, known to fans as The Disco Inferno. Disco made overnight comments on the Guevara promo on Kingston that was nixed from AEW Rampage earlier this month, which led to the backstage incident as the comments on Kingston’s appearance didn’t sit well with him.

Disco wrote, “Wrestlers and fans need to pull a full stop on this ‘fat shaming’ bullshit. The wrestlers being fat shamed need to put the effort in to the gym and diet instead of playing victim. Do the fucking work and stop embarrassing this industry.”

Kingston fired back, “You never did the work and the boys kept you around to laugh at you. I remember hearing the story where big show farted in your face. You ain’t a man.”

Kingston added in a follow-up tweet, “Not going to lie I still enjoy watching disco on @WrestlingBios reliving the war every Thursday. As I eat @FiveGuys and ice cream.”

Kingston is scheduled to face Japanese legend Naomichi Marufuji for House of Glory this Sunday in New York City. Kingston commented on how much the match means to him, and looked forward to a dream match with Jun Akiyama.

“This is what is important to me. Besides the World Championship. If I can’t beat my heroes then there is no point in me doing this anymore. @noah_marufuji_ I respect very much but need to win. Then maybe I can beat @jun0917start in my dream match,” Kingston wrote.

Kingston then made one final related post and called on fans to leave Guevara alone.

“Fuck it ok then after this I’m chilling but leave Sammy alone. In the court of law he is the victim. Let it go and leave the kid alone. For real done with this,” he wrote.

It’s believed that Kingston will be back to work for AEW at next week’s All Out go-home Dynamite in Chicago. It was reported today that Kingston vs. Guevara is not currently planned for All Out, but that could change. Guevara will return to action on tonight’s taped AEW Rampage as he and Tay Melo face Ruby Soho and Ortiz in a continuation of the feud with Kingston.

Below are the related tweets from Kingston and Disco:

