CM Punk backstage footage to air on tonight’s AEW Rampage

Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT was taped earlier this week from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. You can click here for spoilers from the tapings.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter last night and announced that exclusive backstage footage of CM Punk will air on tonight’s Rampage. The footage will show the aftermath of Punk’s loss to new Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Rampage:

* Exclusive backstage footage of CM Punk will air, showing aftermath of his loss to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on Dynamite

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will speak

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Ryan Nemeth

* Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Ruby Soho and Ortiz

* House of Black vs. The Dark Order in a match for the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. The winners will face the Best Friends in the next round

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Dustin Rhodes