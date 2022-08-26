Clash at the Castle now at over 66,000 tickets out

The Clash at the Castle premium live event in Cardiff, Wales, has inched closer to a sell out as the company has nearly 66,000 tickets out with one week to go.

The Principality Stadium is configured to seat just over 72,000 fans so there’s around 6,000 tickets still available for sale on Ticketmaster. It’s worth to note that many of the ticket prices were slashed in half in a bid to sell the remaining inventory.

Come Saturday afternoon, this Clash event will have more fans than each night of WrestleMania this year even though WWE announced over 70,000 each night for WrestleMania, but in reality, that number was inflated as usual.

When tickets came out a few months ago, fans were surprised at how much expensive even bleachers were, with WWE charging WrestleMania-like prices. Cardiff hotels also increased their prices during the weekend which led to many fans seeking accommodation outside the city.

WWE has also sold out the 8PM Undertaker 1deadMAN Show event on September 2, with around 1,000 tickets sold. Due to popular demand, a second show starting at 1:30PM was also added. The second show is not close to a sell out and plenty of tickets remain.