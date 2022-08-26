AEW All Out notes

Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara is reportedly off the AEW All Out card.

As we’ve noted, there was a backstage incident between Kingston and Guevara in Minneapolis earlier this month, which came after Guevara insulted Kingston during an in-ring promo at the AEW Rampage tapings, which was nixed from the final product that aired on TNT. Kingston was suspended for two weeks, but the suspension is now complete, and he is expected back at Dynamite next week in Chicago. You can click here for full details on the incident and why others have heat with Guevara plus comments from Kingston, and you can click here for Guevara’s statement on the matter.

In an update, it was believed that Kingston vs. Guevara would still happen at AEW All Out, but a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that as of earlier today, the plan was for the match to not take place at the pay-per-view.

It’s always possible that they decide to put the match back on the line-up, especially as they finalize the undercard and timing of the show, but Kingston and Guevara both have not been told that the match is happening, and others who would know have said that right now the match is not planned.

It looks like the final All Out card will feature 11 matches, which is 1 more than the 2021 All Out event. AEW currently has 8 matches officially announced for the show, which will take place on Sunday, September 4 from the NOW Arena near Chicago.

Besides the 8 matches currently announced, the other likely matches are CM Punk vs. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the main event, Athena vs. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, plus six-man action with House of Black vs. Sting, Miro and Darby Allin. Kip Sabian vs. AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC is also being pushed, but there’s no word yet on if it will happen on TV or pay-per-view.

There are eight officially announced bouts, with the finals of the tournament for the trios title, Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho, Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida for the interim women’s title, Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW tag titles, Wardlow & FTR vs. Jay Lethal & Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley, Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage, Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, and a Casino ladder match likely for an AEW title shot on television in a few weeks.

The current AEW All Out line-up looks like this:

Fatal 4 Way for the Interim AEW Women’s World Title

Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions

United Empire or The Elite vs. Best Friends or The Dark Order

Finals to be determined on the 8/31 go-home Dynamite.

Casino Ladder Match

TBA vs. TBA

Winner to receive a future title shot.

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns