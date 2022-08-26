8/26/22 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Cleveland, Ohio.

—

Match #1 – AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Dark Order (10, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver) vs. The House of Black (Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black) (w/Julia Hart)

King and 10 start the match, but neither man gains the advantage. Matthews and Silver tag in and exchange quick strikes and pin attempts. Silver goes for a hurricanrana, but Matthews catches him and goes for a power bomb. Silver escapes and they stand at a stalemate. Matthews delivers a kick to the midsection and tags in Black. Silver sends Matthews to the outside and kicks Black in the head. Reynolds tags in and delivers a few shots. Reynolds gets a back-slide, but Black kicks out. Black takes Reynolds down, and then sits down and stares at him. They get to their feet and shove each other away, and then all six men get into the ring and brawl. Reynolds and Black are left in the ring after the brawl, and Reynolds backs Black into the corner with shots as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Black drops Reynolds with a back elbow and tags in Matthews. Matthews stomps on Reynolds’ arm and kicks Silver to the floor. Matthews kicks 10 in the knee, but Reynolds comes back with a kick to the face. Matthews delivers a kick of his own, but Reynolds delivers a forearm shot. 10 tags in and takes Matthews down, and then does the same to Black. 10 applies the Full Nelson, but Black takes him to the corner and Matthews tags in. Matthews drops 10 with a Meteora, but Reynolds and Silver come in and double-team Matthews. King comes in, but Reynolds and Silver double-team him as well. King comes back with shots to both of them, but 10 clotheslines him to the floor. Black delivers body shots to 10, but 10 comes back and applies the Full Nelson. Black rips the brace off of 10’s knee and 10 collapses down. Black applies a knee-bar and Matthews and King hold Silver and Reynolds back. Miro’s music hits and Matthews and King go after him. Miro drops Matthews with a back-body drop on the ramp and delivers shots to King. In the ring, Reynolds rolls Black up and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Dark Order

-After the match, King gets the better of Miro and slams him into the ring steps. King gets Miro in the ring and the House of Black surrounds him. Black delivers the back heel kick to Miro and then they all stomp him on the mat. Darby Allin’s music hits, and he and Sting come to the ring to make the save. The House of Black leave the ring as Allin and Sting stare them down.

—

Lexy Nair interviews the FTW Champion, Hook. He says he saw the interview with Angelo Parker and Matt Menard last week, and says he really doesn’t care and walks away. Parker and Menard walk in. Menard says they want the title and Parker says they know Hook is scared. Parker asks what if they took the title from Hook and what if he didn’t have to be scared anymore.

—

Match #2 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Ryan Nemeth

Before the match, Chris Sabin, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt walk onto the ramp to watch the match. Wardlow delivers a headbutt to Nemeth as Nemeth was trash talking him. Wardlow delivers a clothesline and delivers four powerbombs in the Powerbomb Symphony to get the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Wardlow

—

Lexy Nair interviews the Andrade Family Office. Andrade El Idolo is disappointed with Private Party for losing last week, but they say he also lost. Idlo says everything has consequences and walks away.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ashton Day

Hobbs drops Day with a running lariat, and then chokes him over the bottom rope. Hobbs sends Day off the ropes and drops him with another lariat. Hobbs mocks Ricky Starks by doing his pose, and then he drops Day with a spine-buster for the pin fall.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

-After the match, The Factory has attacked Ricky Starks. QT Marshall says Hobbs will not have to worry about Starks making it to All Out. Marshall lays Starks out with a shot with his watch, and Hobbs smiles from the ring.

—

Lexy Nair interviews Jade Cargill and The Baddies. Leila Gray interrupts Cargill, and Cargill tells Kiera Hogan to take out the trash. Hogan takes Gray away, and then Cargill says Athena can come get these hands at All Out. Athena runs in and attacks Cargill, and then they are pulled apart.

—

Match #4 – Mixed Tag Team Match: Ortiz and Ruby Soho vs. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo (w/Angelo Parker)

Melo and Soho start the match, and Melo delivers a few knee strikes. Melo takes Soho to the mat and stomps on her arm. Melo applies a wrist-lock and delivers another stomp. Soho comes back with a few shots and sends Melo to the corner. Soho charges, but Melo dodges and delivers another shot to Soho’s arm. Melo goes for an arm-wrench, but Soho delivers an elbow shot. Ortiz tags in, and Guevara enters as well. Guevara takes advantage with a few shots, but Ortiz comes back with a few short-arm clotheslines. Ortiz slams Soho onto Guevara and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Ortiz slaps Guevara across the back and goes for a clothesline, but Guevara shoves him away. Melo distracts Ortiz, and Guevara delivers a shot and takes him to the mat as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ortiz drops Guevara with a clothesline and tags Soho. Soho drops Melo to the mat and delivers right hands. Soho kicks Melo a few times and drops her with a back suplex. Soho kicks Melo in the corner and goes for the cover, but Melo kicks out. Soho slams Melo into the turnbuckle and puts her up top. Soho delivers a few shots, but Guevara knocks Ortiz to the floor and grabs her ankle. Soho gets on Guevara’s shoulders and drops him with a Poisonrana. Melo takes Soho down with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Soho kicks out. Guevara gets in between Soho and Melo, but Ortiz drops Guevara with a shot. Melo delivers a pump kick to Ortiz, and then Soho delivers No Future to Melo. Soho goes for the cover, but Guevara breaks it up. Ortiz tags in and delivers shots to Guevara in the ropes. Parker gets on the apron and Anna Jay runs down and throws Soho into the ring steps. Guevara drops Ortiz with the springboard cutter and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo

—

Exclusive footage of CM Punk from this past Wednesday’s Dynamite is shown. He talks about his foot and says it felt like it did when he originally broke it.

—

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship Tournament – Semifinal Match: Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open

-Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm

-Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager

-Jon Moxley will appear

Announced for next Friday’s Dynamite:

-AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship Tournament – Semifinal Match: Best Friends and Orange Cassidy vs. Dark Order

—

Caprice Coleman and William Regal join the commentary team for the main event, while Jericho leaves to avoid Regal.

—

Match #5 – ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) (w/Wheeler Yuta) vs. Dustin Rhodes (w/Arn Anderson and Brock Anderson)

They shake hands before the bell, and then lock up. Castagnoli backs Rhodes into the ropes, but Rhodes comes back and backs Castagnoli into the corner. They lock up again, and Rhodes applies a side-headlock. Castagnoli sends him off, the Rhodes delivers a shoulder tackle. Rhodes takes Castagnoli down again with an arm-drag and goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out. Castagnoli comes back with a rear chin-lock, and transitions into a side-headlock take over. Castagnoli gets a two count and keeps the hold applies, but Rhodes gets to his feet and shoves Castagnoli off. Castagnoli drops Rhodes with a shoulder tackle, and Rhodes goes to the floor. Rhodes comes back with a shoulder to the midsection and goes for a roll-up, but Castagnoli counters with a cover of his own for a two count. Castagnoli delivers an uppercut and slams Rhodes into the corner. Castagnoli wrenches Rhodes’ arm, but Rhodes counters with a Manhattan Drop and a kick to the head. Rhodes goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out. Rhodes runs the ropes and goes for a cross-body, but Castagnoli dodges it and Rhodes crashes to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Castagnoli has Rhodes in a cross-face submission. Rhodes gets to his feet and slams Castagnoli to the mat. Castagnoli comes back with an elbow, and then they exchange strikes. Rhodes drops Castagnoli with a few short-arm clotheslines, and then sends him to the floor with another clothesline. Rhodes drops Castagnoli with a cannonball senton and gets him back into the ring. Rhodes drops Castagnoli with a hurricanrana, and then follows with the Code Red for a two count. Castagnoli comes back and drapes Rhodes over the top rope, and then drops him with a lariat. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Castagnolo swings Rhodes and goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Castagnoli applies the cross-face again, but Rhodes rolls through and gets a two count. Rhodes delivers the power slam and follows with a sort of power bomb. Rhodes goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out. Castagnoli sends Rhodes off the ropes and goes for a leap frog, but catches Rhodes’ head. Castagnoli delivers an uppercut and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still ROH World Champion: Claudio Castagnoli