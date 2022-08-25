WWE returning to Europe

WWE issued the following:

WWE Live returns to Scotland, Germany and Switzerland this fall

WWE Live will return to Europe this fall with events in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday, October 30, Stuttgart, Germany, on Monday, October 31, Dortmund, Germany, on Tuesday, November 1 and Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday, November 2.

Fans attending WWE Live will see their favourite WWE Superstars in action, including The Usos, Liv Morgan, Gunther, Shinsuke Nakamura and many more*. Tickets for WWE Live are available at the following links:

Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro (Sunday, October 30, 2022)

Tickets available now at bookingsdirect.com

Stuttgart, Germany – Porsche Arena (Monday, October 31, 2022)

Tickets available now at www.livenation.de

Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle (Tuesday, November 1, 2022)

Tickets available now at www.livenation.de

Geneva, Switzerland – Geneva Arena (Wednesday, November 2, 2022)

Tickets available now at http://www.ticketcorner.ch/

All tickets for the previously scheduled WWE Live event in Dortmund remain valid. Ticketholders who cannot attend the new date should contact their point of purchase.

*Talent subject to change.