Vince McMahon attends birthday dinner in NYC with John Cena and wife

Vince McMahon, who turned 77 yesterday, celebrated his birthday at the Waveryly Inn restaurant in New York City along with John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh.

Paparazzi cameras caught them going out of the restaurant and while Cena acknowledged the paparazzi, McMahon wanted none of it.

Vince walked and when he got closer to the flashing cameras conveniently started scratching the side of his head to cover his face from the cameras. Paparazzi wished him a happy birthday but McMahon went straight into the waiting van, followed by an unknown female.

Cena and his wife exited afterward and went into a separate vehicle.

During a recent Q&A session, Cena was asked who he would put in the Mount Rushmore of wrestling and without thinking about it, he said he would change it and have only one person: Vince McMahon.

This was the first public sighting of the former WWE Chairman and CEO following his resignation from the company he helmed for 40 years. McMahon is being investigated for nearly $20 million in unrecorded expenses which mostly went to hush money to silence females who had a sexual relationship with him along the years.