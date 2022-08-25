Updated PPV card for AEW All Out

Announced for AEW All Out on 9/4:

-AEW Interim Women’s World Championship – Four-Way Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve in Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed

-AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship Tournament Final

-Casino Ladder Match

-Trios Tag Team Match: FTR and Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns

-Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

-Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy