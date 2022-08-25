Updated PPV card for AEW All Out
Announced for AEW All Out on 9/4:
-AEW Interim Women’s World Championship – Four-Way Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm
-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve in Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed
-AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship Tournament Final
-Casino Ladder Match
-Trios Tag Team Match: FTR and Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns
-Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho
-Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy