Thunder Rosa injury update and comments

AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa is reportedly dealing with a back injury.

As noted, Rosa announced on last night’s AEW Dynamite that she is suffering an undisclosed injury, and is unable to defend against Toni Storm at AEW All Out on September 4. AEW then announced a Fatal 4 Way to crown the Interim AEW Women’s World Champion at All Out with Storm, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida. It was revealed earlier today that the original plan for All Out was for Storm to capture the title from Rosa.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that the nature of Rosa’s injury is a disc issue in her back. This is something she has been trying to work through as of late.

There is still no timetable for Rosa’s return to in-ring action.

It was reported earlier today at this link that there is no truth to the rumors on Rosa being suspended by AEW and the rumors on Rosa’s injury being a work.

Rosa took to Twitter today and while she did not address the rumors, she did thank fans and promise to be back soon.

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge and thank the #ThunderArmy and the Wrestling Community for the outpour of support and well wishes after my announcement on #AEWDynamite. I will heal and come back soon; your still @AEW Women’s World Champion,” she wrote.