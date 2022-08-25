Three way barbed wire match announced for Victory Road

The first-ever three-way barbed wire match in Impact Wrestling history will take place next month at Victory Road with Sami Callihan, Moose and Steve Maclin.

The match was made Thursday as Callihan was attacked by Moose and Maclin backstage after confronting them when barbed wire got involved. A bloodied Callihan came out later in the night and challenged both men to the match which will take place Friday, September 23rd in Nashville, Tennessee.