Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings for 8/26

The following AEW Rampage spoilers were taped last night in Cleveland for Friday-

* The Dark Order defeated House of Black in a tournament match for the AEW World Trios Titles. Miro came out and started brawling with Buddy Matthews and Brody King at one point, allowing Alex Reynolds to pin a distracted Malakai Black. The House of Black beat Miro down after the match, which led to Sting and Darby Allin making the save

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow retained over Ryan Nemeth. Chris Sabin, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal watched from the stage

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Ashton Day

* The Factory were shown beating down Ricky Starks backstage

* Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo defeate Ruby Soho and Ortiz after Anna Jay attacked Soho and threw her into the steel ring steps. Ortiz was busted open after taking the double cutter from Guevara on the finish

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli retained over Dustin Rhodes. Caprice Coleman joined the announcers for commentary on this match. Arn Anderson and Brock Anderson were at ringside for Rhodes, while ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta came out with Claudio