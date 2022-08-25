Solo Sikoa call-up news

WWE NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa is expected to debut on the main roster soon.

The rumors on Sikoa being called up go back a few months now, but a new report from PWInsider notes that there has been a lot of talk within WWE over the last week about how we could see Sikoa on RAW or SmackDown in the very near future, possibly as soon as next month.

Sikoa has not wrestled since defeating Von Wagner on the August 2 NXT episode.

It was reported on August 9 that Sikoa was out of action with an injury. The NXT show that week featured a backstage segment where Sikoa was being tended to in the trainer’s room, and was informed that he suffered a sprained PCL during the win over Wagner. Solo asked what the injury means, and he was told that the knee is not torn or broken, but it is sprained. The trainer then told Sikoa that he will be on the shelf for 4-6 weeks.

NXT’s Street Champ of The Island then tweeted after the trainer’s room segment and wrote, “I’ll be back..This knee injury ain’t nothing!”

There were actually talks in the past about possibly bringing Sikoa straight to the main roster, bypassing NXT altogether, but that didn’t happen.

Sikoa was signed as a part of the August 2021 WWE Performance Center Class, which also included Damon Kemp, Tiffany Stratton, Bodhi Hayward, Malik Blade, and NXT UK Tag Team Champion Brooks Jensen. He debuted with NXT in November 2021. Sikoa briefly worked the indies after making his pro wrestling debut in 2018, and also played college football.

Sikoa is the youngest son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, and brother to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. There’s no word yet on if he will be aligned with The Bloodline on the main roster.