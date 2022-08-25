Sammy Guevara comments on recent reports

Sammy Guevara has issued a statement on reports of his heat with Eddie Kingston after a recent backstage incident led to AEW suspending Kingston for two weeks, and reports of his heat with other AEW stars that he’s worked with this year.

As noted earlier, Kingston was recently suspended by AEW after a backstage incident with Guevara, and the suspension is now over, but he has not been at AEW events since then. At the Quake By The Lake Rampage tapings on August 11, Guevara worked a match with Tay Conti and then had a post-match promo from the ring, with Kingston who was backstage. The promo led to a physical altercation backstage, where Kingston reportedly “took a swing” at Guevara. Kingston was reportedly upset over what Guevara said about his appearance during the promo. It was then reported today how Guevara has also had heat with other AEW wrestlers he worked with, and that there were special parameters put on his promos and feuds. You can click here for the full backstage report on the incident between Kingston and Guevara, other accusations against Guevara, and more.

In an update, Guevara issued a statement to Fightful Select this evening and asked to be quoted directly on the matter. The following statement was provided:



“As a professional you communicate things that you don’t want to be said (like other people I’ve been in programs with and have worked with Matt Hardy, Jericho and others) and I did communicate of what I didn’t want to be said in this angle and Eddie didn’t. But Eddie did not do the same and Eddie did not mention to me or the coaches or TK or anyone in AEW what he didn’t want said.



So after Tay’s and my match with Sky Blue and Dante I cut a promo on Eddie insulting Eddie and the fans as a heel. Which I know the thing everyone loves to do is hate Me & Tay so I’m the perfect person to play this ass hole character for Eddie to ultimately beat at All Out. I see what people say online about Eddie and his appearance. (Which anyone who legitimately shames Eddie for how he looks can go to hell, it’s the same people who shame me for being too small) so Sammy Guevara the character I could be the physical person playing that person that Eddie can shut up at All Out.



But Eddie did not do the professional thing and communicate to me, which if he did I never would have said it cause the last thing I want to do is hurt someone for real.



So after the promo I get to the back and Eddie is flipping out yelling “YOU CANT CALL ME FAT” over and over as I’m trying to walk down the stairs in gorilla making a big scene. People get in between us, Eddie try’s to pie face me and he more life touches my face it was weird. And everyone backs everyone up. It was unfortunate cause this promo was on a taped show and easily could have been edited (which they ended up doing anyways) i know this isn’t Eddie’s first time being aggressive and getting out of control backstage. I know he had to do some kind of anger management after this whole thing. This whole thing was very unnecessary but it Is what it is, Live & learn I guess, onto the next we go.”



Guevara and Conti will team up on Friday’s AEW Rampage to face Ruby Soho and Ortiz, in a continuation of the Guevara vs. Kingston feud. It’s still expected that Guevara vs. Kingston will take place at AEW All Out on September 4.