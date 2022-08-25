Roman Reigns describes Triple H as the “babyface of the industry”

Appearing on The Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, the undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns described Triple H as the “babyface of the industry” following his rise to the throne as the new man in charge for talent and overall creative for WWE.

“I think he’s done excellent, he’s like a professional wrestling babyface right now and there’s like this honeymoon situation. There’s a lot of excitement,” Reigns said.

He tried to describe what it means for Triple H to get into Vince McMahon’s shoes and follow him, saying that he thought following John Cena was tough but, “imagine having to follow Vince McMahon!”

The champ was full of praise for his former arch rival and said that he’s done great so far, echoing the statements of his fellow Superstars and fans.

Asked if he thinks Vince McMahon will still have some kind of influence in the background since his family are heavily involved in running things, Reigns said that coming from a wrestling family, he 100% can see that happening.

“I’d be sitting next to my dad right now and he’d be throwing out the same type of ideas or trying to pitch me something,” he said. “That’s just the way it is.”