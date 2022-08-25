Peacock to offer $19.99 subscription for full year next month

WWE fans in the United States who don’t receive the WWE Network via Peacock can take advantage of a special offer that Peacock will have available which drastically reduces the price of a yearly subscription.

For a limited time, new subscribers to Peacock can take advantage of a $1.99 per month offer or $19.99 for one full year. This is the Peacock Premium with ads, which typically costs $4.99 per month.

If you want no ads with Peacock Premium, you still have to pay $9.99 a month and there’s no special offer for that.

A full year subscription for $19.99 will save you $39.89 and that is comparable to two months of WWE Network subscription under the old pricing. The offer will start on September 1 at PeacockTV.com.

Apart from getting all the WWE premium live events and all the library from the WWE Network, a Peacock Premium subscription will also give you movies like Jurassic World: Dominion, live sports such as MLB, Premier League, the FIFA World Cup, and next-day viewing of all NBC and Bravo television shows.