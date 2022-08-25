Notes on AEW contacting WWE over contract tampering

WWE officials have reportedly contacted multiple AEW talents, which led to AEW officials making contact with WWE.

As noted on Wednesday, a talent meeting was held before AEW Dynamite in Cleveland and one of the topics addressed was the rumors of contract tampering and inquiries. It was noted that AEW Senior Vice President & Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh sent a message or e-mail to WWE, specifically Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan, about the contract tampering allegations, but that was it.

In an update, sources are now reporting that WWE has contacted multiple people that are under contract with AEW, according to Wrestling Observer Radio and PWInsider. There’s no confirmation yet on who has been contacted, or what exactly was said.

Word now is that AEW President Tony Khan stated during Wednesday’s meeting that Parekh’s e-mail to WWE officials was to warn them not to tamper with any AEW contracted talents.

Khan was said to be “fired up” and “impassioned” at the meeting, and “very much animated” when talking about how the pro wrestling business has always been dominated by WWE, and how AEW was founded to give fans an alternative. PWInsider described it as AEW being unhappy with “some lines” being tossed from WWE circles towards AEW contracted talents, for obvious reasons, and this led to Khan telling the AEW crew about Parekh’s e-mail to Khan and McMahon.

It was also said that Parekh sent the e-mail to WWE right before the meeting began, which was around 3-4pm ET on Wednesday.

Khan reportedly made it clear that AEW is an industry “that has long been dominated by WWE” and that he put everything into AEW to make things better for the wrestlers.