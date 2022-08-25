More on Eddie Kingston/Sammy Guevara heat

New details are being revealed on the recent backstage incident between Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston at the August 10 Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite in Minneapolis, MN.

As noted earlier, Kingston was recently suspended by AEW after a backstage incident with Guevara, and the suspension is now over, but he has not been at AEW events since then. Guevara and Tay Melo retained their AA Mixed Tag Team Titles over Dante Martin and Skye Blue at the Quake By The Lake Rampage tapings on August 11, and then had a post-match promo from the ring, with Kingston who was backstage. The promo led to a physical altercation backstage, where Kingston reportedly “took a swing” at Guevara. Kingston was reportedly upset over what Guevara said about his appearance during the promo.

The Rampage promo, which did not air, included Guevara accepting Kingston’s challenge for All Out. During that promo, Guevara called Kingston out and said he was a “fat piece of shit like the fans,” according to a correspondent. AEW then aired Kingston’s response from backstage on the big screen, and Kingston said he was going to do what Guevara and Melo do – take a vacation until the match, and that Ruby Soho and Ortiz would be coming for Guevara and Melo. Kingston also said he wouldn’t insult Guevara, but would speak to him like a man, calling him a disgusting pig and then saying it’s now pig hunting season.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Guevara and Kingston developed heat and that heat devolved into the backstage altercation. Kingston was reportedly mad because Guevara hadn’t spoken with Kingston about the Rampage promo or cleared the content of the promo.

Kingston and Guevara reportedly had not talked since the Blood & Guts Dynamite on June 29, where Kingston threw Guevara off the steel cage. Kingston reportedly asked to work with Guevara, who didn’t have people exactly angling to work with him after his feud with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page.

The original plan for Kingston and Guevara was for Kingston to win their match at All Out. Kingston reportedly took exception to Guevara calling him a “fat piece of shit” in the edited Rampage promo as he felt like it buried their All Out match if a “fat piece of shit” beat him.

However, the crux of the frustration was how Guevara followed up with this after being perceived as difficult working with Sky, Page, and also Sonjay Dutt in the months before.

Word from within AEW is that there were some pretty clear parameters set for Guevara’s feuds and promos to not mention his ex-fiancee, which was never brought up or pitched anyway.

Regarding the backstage incident after the Rampage promo in Minneapolis, Kingston reportedly yelled at Guevara, and Guevara smiled back. Kingston responded by “pie-facing” Guevara. Guevara was said to be incredibly unhappy with this, and Kingston ended up suspended for two weeks.

A video from late July is making the rounds again on social media today, showing how Kingston commented on Guevara during a live autograph signing with Highspots.

Kingston said in the video seen below, “Who’d I bury? Punk, Bryan, and Claudio? Who else did we bury? Oh yeah, Sammy. Sammy sucks. I know people like Sammy. I don’t get it. I just don’t get it. I’m just saying, all the moves he does, the Bucks do and do ‘em better, and I don’t even like the Bucks. I hope he’s there Wednesday. I pray to god Sammy’s there Wednesday. I’m gonna fuck him up. You guys think this is a joke, like this is all a work, since everybody likes to use the insider terms. I don’t like that little cocksucker.”

Kingston also commented to Fightful and said, “I was wrong. That is all.”

Kingston told Dave Meltzer that he sometimes does things he shouldn’t, adding that he was sorry, and that he owns up to whatever he did. He told PWInsider, “You know the truth. I wouldn’t lie. I was wrong for being unprofessional. That is the blind fact. He did what he did and the public can judge that but I know for a fact I was wrong.”

It’s believed that Kingston will be back next Wednesday for the All Out go-home edition of Dynamite in Chicago.

As mentioned earlier today, there’s no official word on if Guevara was suspended. He was not at last week’s TV tapings in West Virginia, but there were lots of travel issues that week. Guevara and Melo did work last night’s AEW Rampage taping, going up against Ortiz and Soho, and that was Guevara’s first match since Minneapolis.

It’s believed that Kingston vs. Guevara is still scheduled for AEW All Out on September 4, but that has not been confirmed.

Below is the aforementioned Kingston video: