Matches announced for AEW Rampage and next week’s Dynamite

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow (c) vs. Ryan Nemeth

-ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes

-AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Dark Order vs. The House of Black

-Mixed Tag Team Match: Ortiz and Ruby Soho vs. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship Tournament – Semifinal Match: Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Death Triangle or United Empire

-Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm

-Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager