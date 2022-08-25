Dynamite and Rampage from Toronto pre-sale kicks off this morning

Tickets for AEW’s Canada debut in Toronto go on pre-sale today and tickets are expected to be snapped up very, very quickly.

This will be the first AEW event outside the United States and the demand in Canada for the company is very big. AEW will present two TV broadcasts from Toronto, both at the Coca Cola Coliseum, a surprise pick considering it’s an arena that only holds around 10,000 people.

The shows will be a live Dynamite on October 12 and a taped Rampage the next day on October 13 which would then air on October 14.

The pre-sale starts at 10AM ET today and ends later today at 10PM ET while the general public sale kicks off tomorrow at 10AM ET, both on Ticketmaster.ca. The code to purchase tickets today is KTSWIN.

There will not be a combo package so each show must be purchased individually.