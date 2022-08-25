Bianca Belair signs with talent agency WME

Variety is reporting that current Raw Women’s champion Bianca Belair has signed with WME, an Endeavor company, for representation.

The talent and media agency will work with Belair to build her business across podcasting, acting, marketing, and more.

It is common for certain Superstars to get represented by powerful talent agencies and being taken care of by companies such as WME ensures that their best interest are always safeguarded.

Belair has quickly rose to be one of the top Superstars in WWE following a stint with NXT. She has been part of the main roster since 2020 and is a Royal Rumble winner and former Smackdown Women’s champion as well.