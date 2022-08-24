Trish Stratus says Victoria should be in WWE Hall if Fame

Aug 24, 2022 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

Trish Stratus notices a big hole in the WWE Hall of Fame in Victoria, and she has expressed her support for her former rival to be inducted. Stratus, who appeared on last night’s episode of WWE Raw, spoke with Ring the Belle for a new interview and said that the WWE and Impact alumna should be in the Hall.

“Victoria, let’s just get her in the Hall Of Fame,” Stratus said (per Wrestling Inc). “Can we work on that please, people? She needs to be in there. #VictoriaHallOfFame, let’s do that.”

Victoria is a two-time WWE Women’s Champion and retired in 2019, though she did return for the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble.

