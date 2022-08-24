Tony Khan on Punk/Page

Tony Khan admits AEW World Champion CM Punk has “unresolved anger” towards Adam Page.

Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and was asked about Punk mentioning Page during last week’s Dynamite promo to set up the unification match with Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

“It’s unresolved anger, I think, from the World title match at Double or Nothing. We haven’t really tied up all those issues. There was clearly some stuff that didn’t get resolved at Double or Nothing,” Khan said.

Punk reportedly “went into business for himself” last week when he knocked Page during his Dynamite promo. It was reported that people backstage did not know the Punk comments on Page were coming as they were not scripted, and people were surprised at what Punk said. Page was backstage for the comments, which included Punk calling him a coward.

Moxley vs. Punk will take place tonight on AEW Dynamite. It’s been reported that AEW has no plan for Page vs. Punk at All Out, and it’s also been said that Moxley vs. Punk will also likely happen at the pay-per-view, but that has not been confirmed.