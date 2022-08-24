Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation tapings from 8/24

The 8/29 edition of AEW Dark:Elevation was taped tonight in Cleveland, OH before Dynamite. Below are full spoilers-

* Matt Menard and Excalibur were on commentary

* Dante Martin defeated Wes Barkley

* Julia Hart defeated Ari Alexander

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Skye Blue and Queen Aminata

* Serena Deeb defeated Katie Arquette

* Frankie Kazarian defeated enhancement talent

* Matt Hardy defeated Rickey Shane Page. Private Party watched from the stage

* Rush, The Butcher and The Blade defeated Elijah Dean, Chase Oliver and Zach Nystrom

* Regina di Wave Champion Hikaru Shida retained over Emi Sakura