Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation tapings from 8/24
The 8/29 edition of AEW Dark:Elevation was taped tonight in Cleveland, OH before Dynamite. Below are full spoilers-
* Matt Menard and Excalibur were on commentary
* Dante Martin defeated Wes Barkley
* Julia Hart defeated Ari Alexander
* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Skye Blue and Queen Aminata
* Serena Deeb defeated Katie Arquette
* Frankie Kazarian defeated enhancement talent
* Matt Hardy defeated Rickey Shane Page. Private Party watched from the stage
* Rush, The Butcher and The Blade defeated Elijah Dean, Chase Oliver and Zach Nystrom
* Regina di Wave Champion Hikaru Shida retained over Emi Sakura