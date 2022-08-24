Ric Flair on Triple H: “We had a big falling out”

During his podcast, Ric Flair talked about Triple H’s creative direction in WWE…

“He [Triple H] looks at the big picture totally different than other people do, than other people have. I don’t think he’s crazy about the part-time performers. That would be my take on it. As he knows… he worked every day until the day he got more involved in the office. Especially in a title role, the title picture, this is just me taking a guess, I think he’s going to work towards having people who are champions working more dates.”

Flair also commented on his relationship with Triple H…

“I don’t think we’re thick as thieves, but I can tell you this. We had a big falling out over the trademark, ‘The Man’ issue, a big falling out. I can guarantee you this, I will be at his funeral, and I’ll guarantee you this, he will be at mine. Everybody else can say what they want to say, make of it what they want.”

quotes source: SEScoops.com