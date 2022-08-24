NXT rating/viewership for this week

This week’s live post-Heatwave edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 678,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 6.22% from last week’s 723,000 viewers for the Heatwave special.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 22.22% from last week’s 0.18 rating in the key demo. The 0.14 rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 22.12% from the 235,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.18 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #10 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #5 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #51 in viewership on cable this week, tied with the 9pm airing of CNN Tonight, which also ranked #33 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.10 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #54 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT special drew the third-highest total audience of the year so far, and tied with several other episodes for the fourth-highest key demo rating of the year so far. Last week’s special drew the highest total audience since Halloween Havoc on October 26, 2021. There was sports competition from the WNBA Playoffs, the Little League World Series, and MLB last night. This week’s NXT viewership was down 6.22% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 22.22% from last week.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.21 rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.260 million viewers.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.326 million viewers. America’s Got Talent also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.69 rating.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 1.02% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 12.50% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode was the taped post-Takeover 36 show.

This week’s post-Heatwave edition of NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and featured the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Heatwave fallout, NXT Champion Bron Breakker opening the show, Javier Bernal making his official NXT 2.0 re-debut vs. Cameron Grimes, The Grayson Waller Effect premiere with guest Apollo Crews, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defending against Gallus, NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Von Wagner in a non-title match, plus Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton in a Lights Out Match, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 534,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 7 Episode: 657,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-In Your House episode)

June 14 Episode: 612,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 21 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 28 Episode: 570,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 12 Episode: 582,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 19 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 26 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 9 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 723,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Heatwave episode)

August 23 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 30 Episode:



2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode