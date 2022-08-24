Notes on Punk vs. Moxley

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Cleveland will feature the big title unification match between AEW World Champion CM Punk and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. The match was originally announced for the September 4 All Out pay-per-view during last week’s Dynamite, but in that same show the match was moved up to tonight.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Moxley was in favor of moving the match. One source indicated that Moxley came up with the idea, and even pitched the move, and then AEW officials went with it.

It was also noted by the same source that “eventually Punk agreed to it.”

There was talk that AEW had an idea in play a few days back to increase ticket sales and to add buzz to tonight’s show in Cleveland.

There’s no word yet on creative plans coming out of tonight’s champion vs. champion match, but it was reported last week that the decision to move the match was not the original plan, and that “multiple plans” for All Out had changed. It was also reported that despite the match being moved to tonight’s Dynamite, Punk vs. Moxley was also still being discussed as the All Out main event, but that plan has not been confirmed.