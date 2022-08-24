News on the WWE production department

There has been a major positive change within the WWE Production department in recent weeks.

One aspect coming out of the recent WWE management shake-up is how there’s been a major positive change in the energy and flow within the company as the old feeling of “walking on eggshells” that was prevalent within certain departments has quickly faded away, according to PWInsider. This old feeling has been replaced with a renewed hope and pride among those working for the company.

The change within the WWE Production department has been described as “massively night and day.”

It was noted that the new regime of Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO Nick Khan, and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H has come with one major positive, and that’s how there is no longer anyone yelling at the production truck or the announcers in their headsets. This is because former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is no longer around as Vince was said to be extremely heavy-handed verbally over the course of TV tapings.

Mondays and Fridays are no longer seen as the worst days of the job by those who work WWE Production. The department has started to settle into a situation where instead of the days being extremely long and hard, everyone isn’t walking in and out expecting “some sort of PTSD” to follow them home the next day after the weekly RAW and SmackDown tapings.

Word now is that the entire WWE Production department, from announcers to producers to cameramen and others, have been extremely happy over the last few weeks.

One source stated that these workers are now “allowed to feel like it’s fun to work here.”

This has all led to a better flow and engagement across the board, which is sparking creative ideas and more camaraderie within the department.

It was also said that there are several employees who were looking to leave just a few months ago, and now they have reconsidered that decision. Furthermore, many other employees have pointed out how happy they are and how they hope the current “honeymoon feeling” of the new regime remains because it’s already meant a world of difference in their day-to-day professional lives.