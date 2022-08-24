News on Ric Flair and Kevin Nash

– Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, Flair stated that steroid use had become a “way of life” for many in WWE during the early 1990s.

“I never thought of Kevin Nash being associated with steroids at all. Ultimate Warrior, obviously. I don’t even need to mention their names, you know who they are [steroid users]. And that’s not even… that’s not even stuff I like to comment on. But, I mean, that was just a way of life, not just in wrestling, it was a way of life in sports. Everybody was looking for the advantage, and for us – I don’t look at it so much as it enhanced anybody’s skill, it just gave everybody an edge in their appearance.”

– On the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recalls the angle he did with CM Punk back in 2011, which saw Nash cost Punk the world title at that year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, then trade a war of words with him the next night on Raw. Check out Nash’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Talks costing CM Punk the title at SummerSlam:

“They asked me to come out, stick him, and be gone.”

His thoughts on Punk cutting a promo on him the next night on Raw:

“I have no verbiage. I’m told not to say anything. As soon as he says that, I’m thinking to myself, ‘Ok, I cost you the world title, and you come down and you come through the curtain and you stand 250 feet away from me? Like you don’t come down and attack me? You verbally attack me?’”

Says he had to stop himself from going off-script:

“I just thought to myself, after all these years in the business, that’s what you should do is be completely unprofessional, be a f***ing douchebag, never go in the Hall of Fame because you went into business for yourself. I was like , “F*** it, man, it’s only pro wrestling.’”