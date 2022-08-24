Moxley beats Punk to become undisputed AEW champion

On tonight’s episode on AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley defeated CM Punk in less than five minutes to become the Undisputed AEW Champion.

The undisputed #AEW World Champion Jon Moxley celebrates, while a heartbroken CM Punk is helped out of the arena.