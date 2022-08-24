Design revealed for NJPW’s IWGP Women’s Title Belt

A first look at the design for NJPW’s IWGP Women’s Title belt has been revealed.

Tokyo Sports revealed the design for the title today, and it is based on the second IWGP Heavyweight Title. You can see the design in the photo below.

As noted, NJPW and Stardom originally announced the IWGP Women’s Title back in late July. It was announced earlier this week that the tournament to crown the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion will begin at Night 2 of Royal Quest II on Sunday, October 2 in London, England. The quarter-finals will then continue at Stardom’s event on Saturday, October 22, and then the semi-finals will be held on Sunday, October 23 at the Stardom event. The finals of the tournament will be held at NJPW and Stardom’s Historic X-Over joint show on Sunday, November 20 in Tokyo.

The new IWGP Women’s Champion will then make her first title defense at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday, January 4 at the Tokyo Dome.

The IWGP Women’s Title will be defended at events in Japan and the United States, mainly on NJPW shows. The new title will not replace the main titles used for Stardom – the World of Stardom Title (the Red Belt) and the Wonder of Stardom Title (the White Belt).

NJPW also announced earlier this summer how they will begin to feature Stardom women’s matches on NJPW events in the United States while focusing on a “gender-less and more integrated” scene in Japan.