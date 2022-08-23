WWE on A&E ratings for this past Sunday

Sunday’s “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Edge drew 453,000 viewers at 8pm on A&E, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 23.73% from last week’s Biography documentary on WWE Hall of Famers DX, which drew 594,000 viewers.

Sunday’s documentary on Edge also drew a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is down 26.66% from the 0.15 key demo rating that the DX doc drew. This week’s 0.11 rating represents 143,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 27.04% from the 196,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

The Edge doc ranked #34 on the Cable Top 150 for the night, which is down from last week’s #24 ranking for the DX doc.

The Edge doc also ranked #78 for the night in viewership in cable, which is down from last week’s #61 viewership ranking for the DX doc.

Sunday’s WWE Rivals episode on Edge vs. John Cena drew 304,000 viewers, which is down 29.46% from the 431,000 that last week’s episode on Triple H vs. Mick Foley drew.

Sunday’s WWE Rivals episode also drew a 0.08 key demo rating, which is down 38.46% from the 0.13 rating that last week’s Triple H vs. Foley episode drew. This week’s 0.08 rating represents 104,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 38.82% from the 170,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented for the Triple H vs. Foley episode.

WWE Rivals on Edge vs. Cena ranked #49 on the Cable Top 150 for the night, which is down from last week’s #28 ranking for Triple H vs. Foley.

WWE Rivals on Edge vs. Cena also ranked #96 in viewership for the night on cable, which is down from last week’s #83 ranking for Triple H vs. Foley.

WWE Smack Talk at 11pm drew 144,000 viewers on A&E this past Sunday night. This is down 25% from last week’s 192,000 viewers.

Sunday’s WWE Smack Talk also drew a 0.04 key demo rating, which is down 20% from last week’s 0.05 rating. The 0.04 key demo rating represents 52,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 20% from last week’s 65,000 18-49 viewers for the 0.05 key demo rating.

WWE Smack Talk ranked #98 on the Cable Top 150 this past Sunday, which is up from last week’s #101 ranking.

Sunday’s WWE Smack Talk also ranked #130 for the night on cable in viewership, which is down from last week’s #128 viewership ranking.

This week’s block of WWE programming on A&E drew the least key demo numbers so far. The Edge Biography documentary drew the third-lowest total audience of this season, behind WWE Hall of Famers The Bell Twins and Kurt Angle, and tied with the doc on Angle for the lowest key demo rating so far. The WWE Rivals episode on Edge vs. John Cena drew the lowest total audience and key demo rating so far, while Smack Talk also drew the lowest total audience and key demo rating so far.

House of The Dragon on HBO Prime topped the night on the Cable Top 150 this past Sunday with a 0.55 key demo rating, also drawing 2.170 million viewers. The NASCAR Cup Series race on the USA Network topped the day on cable in viewership with 2.563 million viewers, also drawing a 0.42 key demo rating.

Big Brother on CBS topped the night on network TV with a 0.79 key demo rating, also drawing 3.950 million viewers. ABC World News Tonight on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with 5.580 million viewers, also drawing a 0.37 key demo rating.

Below is our Viewership Tracker for Season 2 of WWE programming on A&E:

BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS SEASON 2

Biography: The Undertaker – 582,000 viewers with a 0.14 key demo rating

Biography: Bill Goldberg – 594,000 viewers with a 0.16 key demo rating

Biography: The Bella Twins – 420,000 viewers with a 0.12 key demo rating

Biography: Kurt Angle – 406,000 viewers with a 0.11 key demo rating

Biography: Lex Luger – 586,000 viewers with a 0.17 key demo rating

Biography: DX – 594,000 viewers with a 0.15 key demo rating

Biography: Edge – 453,000 viewers with a 0.11 key demo rating

Biography: Rey Mysterio –

WWE RIVALS SEASON 1

Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels – 368,000 viewers with a 0.10 key demo rating

The Undertaker vs. Kane – 390,000 viewers with a 0.11 key demo rating

Steve Austin vs. The Rock – 423,000 viewers with a 0.15 key demo rating

Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle – 361,000 viewers with a 0.09 key demo rating

WWE vs. WCW – 488,000 viewers with a 0.15 key demo rating

Triple H vs. Mick Foley – 431,000 viewers with a 0.13 key demo rating

Edge vs. John Cena – 304,000 viewers with a 0.08 key demo rating

Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero –

WWE SMACK TALK SEASON 1

Episode 1 – 222,000 viewers with a 0.07 key demo rating

Episode 2 – 237,000 viewers with a 0.06 key demo rating

Episode 3 – 212,000 viewers with a 0.07 key demo rating

Episode 4 – 208,000 viewers with a 0.06 key demo rating

Episode 5 – 235,000 viewers with a 0.06 key demo rating

Episode 6 – 192,000 viewers with a 0.05 key demo rating

Episode 7 – 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 key demo rating

Episode 8 –

Biography: WWE Legends, Season 1 Viewership Average: 736,125 viewers per episode for 8 first-run episodes

Biography: WWE Legends, Season 1 Viewership Total: 5.889 million viewers for first-run episodes

Biography: WWE Legends, Season 1 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.27 18-49 demographic rating per episode