WWE adds second Undertaker one-man show for Cardiff

WWE has announced a second showing of “1 deadMAN Show” in Cardiff, Wales for WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

The original showing announced for 1:30pm on Friday, September 2 at New Theatre in Cardiff, Wales is already sold out. Now WWE has announced a second showing due to unprecedented demand. The second showing will take place on Friday, September 2 at 8pm, also at New Theatre in Cardiff.

Tickets for the Taker show will go on sale tomorrow morning at 9:30am local time. The regular seats are £105, and the VIP Meet & Greet tickets are £260.

The venue website notes that the earlier showing will last until around 4pm that day, while the second main showing will last until 10:30pm that night.

“UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature The Phenom in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance,” WWE wrote in their original announcement on the Taker show.

Taker debuted his one-man show for WWE at The Wildhorse Saloon during SummerSlam Weekend in Nashville last month. The packed event included Taker telling stories on the stage, fan questions from the crowd, and a meet & greet with fans.