What happened after Raw

After Raw went off the air, Edge announced he plans to retire next year in August when WWE comes back to Toronto. We're officially on the Edge farewell tour on HIS TERMS folks. @TripleH get this man one last world championship! @BayleysAStarr @rosendevilletm @Jae_TheFlash pic.twitter.com/Sjo7x7mbBc — DAMAGE CTRL. | NOT @itsBayleyWWE 🏳️‍🌈 (@RebornRoleModel) August 23, 2022