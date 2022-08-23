Update on this week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia will come face-to-face on this week’s AEW Dynamite episode.

Last week’s House of The Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite opened with Bryan Danielson defeating Garcia in a 2 of 3 Falls bout that went around 25 minutes. After the match, Danielson offered Garcia a handshake and it looked like he was going to accept it, but Jericho attacked from behind and laid Danielson out. Garcia quickly pushed Jericho away and Jericho got in his face, pointing at him and yelling. Garcia slapped Jericho’s hand away and the segment ended with Jericho warning Garcia before making his exit.

Now AEW has announced that Jericho is questioning Garcia’s loyalty to The Jericho Appreciation Society, and plans to confront him face-to-face on Dynamite.

“As @bryandanielson offered @GarciaWrestling a handshake after a classic bout last week, @IAmJericho ambushed Bryan from behind; Jericho was shocked when Garcia impeded his assault! Now Jericho’s questioned Garcia’s loyalty & will confront him face-to-face TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite,” AEW tweeted.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH:

* Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia will come face-to-face

* Ricky Starks will address Powerhouse Hobbs

* Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King

* Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn

* AEW, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood vs. Jay Lethal in a non-title match

* First Round match in the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions with Death Triangle (AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro) vs. United Empire (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher). Winners will face The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) in the semi-finals

* AEW World Champion CM Punk vs. Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for the Undisputed AEW World Title