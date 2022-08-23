Update on the WWE Women’s tag team titles

New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned on next week’s RAW, the final red brand show before WWE Clash at The Castle.

This week’s RAW from Toronto saw Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defeat Alexa Bliss and Asuka to advance to the finals.

WWE announced earlier on Monday that Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin were pulled from the tournament due to Dolin suffering injuries during their first round win over Natalya and Sonya Deville last Friday’s SmackDown. Toxic Attraction were announced as tournament replacements for Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, who were also pulled due to injury reasons, according to WWE.

Now that Toxic Attraction has been pulled from the tournament, a Second Chance Fatal 4 Way will be held on this Friday’s SmackDown. The match will feature Natalya and Deville, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, Shotzi and Xia Li, plus Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke.

WWE has confirmed that the Fatal 4 Way winners will go on to face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah later in the same SmackDown broadcast. The winners of that match will advance to next Monday’s RAW to face Kai and SKY for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles have been vacant since the May 20 SmackDown. The announcement came after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of a RAW taping just days earlier on May 16. Banks and Naomi are rumored to be returning to WWE soon, but that has not been confirmed.

Below is footage of this week’s tournament match from RAW, along with the updated brackets: