NXT Worlds Collide to feature champion vs. champion, title for title

The WWE NXT Title and the NXT UK Title will be unified next month.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 opened with NXT Champion Bron Breakker calling out NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate. After a promo where the two complimented each other, Bate talked about he’s the first and last NXT UK Champion as NXT Europe will be launched in 2023, and he can’t think of a better way to kick things off than unifying the titles. Breakker agreed and challenged Bate to a Champion vs. Champion Title for Title match at Worlds Collide. The segment ended with Breakker and Bate shaking hands in the middle of the ring.

NXT Worlds Collide is scheduled for Sunday, September 4 at 4pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network. This is the day after the WWE Clash at The Castle event from Cardiff, Wales. Worlds Collide will see NXT 2.0 and NXT UK Superstars do battle as the company prepares to launch the NXT Europe brand in 2023, which will bring the end of the NXT UK brand.

WWE has not announced any other Worlds Collide matches as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s opening segment on NXT: