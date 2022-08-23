New match for NXT Worlds Collide

Another big title unification match has been announced for WWE NXT Worlds Collide.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Blair Davenport make her main brand debut with a win over Indi Hartwell. After the match, Davenport cut a promo and declared that the most menacing mistress of NXT has arrived, and since she was the #1 contender in the UK, she guesses the NXT Women’s Title will do just fine. Davenport then declared that she is the rightful heir to the NXT Women’s Title, but that’s when champion Mandy Rose interrupted.

Rose and Davenport had words in the ring until Rose warned Davenport to put some respect on her name. NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura then interrupted to a big pop from the WWE Performance Center crowd. The legendary Satomura said Rose was wrong when she called herself the most dominant champion. Rose agreed that Satomura is a true legend, but Rose can’t think of a better way to put respect on her own name than to beat a legend like Satomura. Meiko then declared herself the Final Boss, and proposed a champion vs. champion match. Davenport interrupted and said they can’t forget about her because she is the #1 contender. The segment went on until Satomura proposed a Triple Threat to a pop from the crowd. Rose and Satomura then faced off with their titles in the air while Davenport stood between them.

As noted earlier, NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate and NXT Champion Bron Breakker also faced off on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode to make their Champion vs. Champion Title for Title match official. Tonight’s NXT episode went off the air with Davenport, Satomura, Rose, Bate and Breakker signing their contracts for Worlds Collide.

NXT Worlds Collide is scheduled to air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Sunday, September 4 at 4pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network. This is the day after the WWE Clash at The Castle event from Cardiff, Wales. Worlds Collide will see NXT 2.0 and NXT UK Superstars do battle as the company prepares to launch the NXT Europe brand in 2023, which will bring the end of the NXT UK brand.

Below is the current announced Worlds Collide card:

Champion vs. Champion Title Unification Match

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate

Triple Threat Title Unification Match

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Blair Davenport vs. NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura