New logo for Survivor Series 2022

WWE unveiled a new logo for the Survivor Series ahead of the ticket on-sale date later this week.

The new logo uses the same font for the show’s name which WWE has been using since 2008 but the text is enclosed in a box with neon lights, half red and half blue representing the colors of Raw and Smackdown. Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, The Usos, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Riddle, and Rey Mysterio are featured in marketing material.

The show takes place on Saturday, November 26 live from the TD Garden in Boston. Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public this Friday, August 26 at 10AM ET on Ticketmaster.com. A pre-sale will be held tomorrow.