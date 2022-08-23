Johnny Gargano note from Raw

WWE reportedly brought out the corporate jet to get Johnny Gargano to Toronto, Ontario, Canada for last night’s big return on RAW.

We noted before how WWE put effort into keeping Gargano’s return a secret, and how most people backstage at the Scotiabank Arena didn’t know he was coming back until right before he came walking through the Gorilla Position backstage, preparing to go out in front of the crowd.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Gargano was flown into Toronto by WWE on their corporate jet, so that he wouldn’t be spotted by fans at the airport.

While Gargano has not been added to the public RAW roster on the official WWE website as of this writing, it was noted that he is on the internal roster, listed as a RAW babyface.

There was reportedly talk among people within WWE how Gargano was brought back without a name change, and how that’s a sign that the old rule on real names and former indie names being forbidden is gone, which was an edict handed down by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.